INDIA: THE BRAIN OF THE NEW WORLD ECONOMY
For the past century we have become used to the western superpowers ruling the planet. Their economies ruled and controlled the world economy. But the economic model of western domination is slowly fading and a new world order will arise. What are that new world order and the new world economy going to look like? And what will be the role of India in that new world economy? In this video I explore the idea of a new world order consisting of the USA. China, Russia and India. I specifically explore the role of India in that new global economy. I think India can be the 'brain' of the new world order and the new world economy. India has historically showed to be trustworthy and capable of maintaining friendly relations with almost every country in the world. India is rapidly developing and highly innovative. India could be the brain, the conscience and the soul of a new world order that will guide the planet into a long era of social and economic stability.
Posted by Politico Cafe
