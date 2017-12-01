Does EUROPE need to have its OWN ARMY?
Since the end of the Cold War, military spending by European countries belonging to NATO has plummeted, from just over 3% of their GDP in the late 1980s to less than half today. This has greatly angered Washington politicians in recent years. Both George Bush, Barack Obama and now, Donald Trump have expressed a strong criticism of what they consider to be a lack of responsibility and loyalty. Now, as in virtually all other issues, Donald Trump is taking the confrontation one step further making it clear that the distances between the United States and Europe are greater than ever. And all this makes us wonder, is Donald Trump right when criticizing his European partners? Are the European NATO countries taking advantage of the United States Army? And perhaps the most important question of all: Should a European army be created? Listen up, we’ll tell you all about it in this video. Letter from a US veteran who served as a Marine Corps Special Operations Team Leader in Afghanistan to The Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtm...
