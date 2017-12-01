Global Financial Chaos Accelerates - Be Ready
The problem is those who don't have will be coming for those who do have. And ....food? Do you really think there will be food to buy after all the thugs find out what's happened? The store will be cleared out in three days....there will be no food then. And if that isn't enough, once Russia and China know that we are weak, they will be coming for us. There is no good ending to this because who knows what other tricks the NWO has in their box of tricks. And if you are a Christian, conservative, Trump supporter, they will be coming for you. So your only safety is in Jesus Christ.....people need to think of where they will spend eternity and give their lives to Christ. Jesus said, "What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his own soul?" Read the book of John in the Bible and listen to Christ's words.......You must be born again. It's the one TRUTH we can depend on because people will be betraying each other and deception will surround us. Stand on the promises of Christ Jesus and be saved from the wrath to come
