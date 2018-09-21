Geopolitics of Saudi Arabia

Known for its output of hydrocarbon resources and for its close
proximity to some of the world’s busiest maritime traffic lanes, as well
as the cradle of the Islamic faith, Saudi Arabia has a monumental
impact on the political events in the Middle East. Yet, the kingdom also
faces several inherent domestic and foreign complications that shape
its geopolitical behaviour.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment