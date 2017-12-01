FBI's Top Lawyer Has Flipped
Yes, finally, justice is about to be restored. Indictments are coming out of the newly revealed federal grand jury. Last night, Joe diGenova, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, revealed that the former top lawyer for the FBI, James Baker, has flipped and is now testifying for the government and against those who participated in the Deep State coup détat attempt. Yesterday, diGenova revealed the existence of this grand jury and said that it is charged with rooting out the conspiracy among the FBI and Justice Department during the 2016 presidential election and for the first months of the Trump administration. Forget about whatever the fake news outlets are trying to sell to their audience. This is the leading edge of what will be known as this generation’s Watergate. However, this is investigation is not leading to the downfall of a president. Joe diGenova believas that indictments and arrests of top FBI and Justice Department officials are coming. [insert up to Laura “… or a special counsel.”]
