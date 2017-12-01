Exclusive Report from Chemnitz After Mass Protest Against Immigrant Violence in Germany

Nicolai Der Volkslehrer (The Folk Teacher) gives Red Ice TV an exclusive report from the streets of Chemnitz, Germany. After yet another murder by a migrant, spontaneous mass-protests have been ongoing for days. Nationalists, anti-immigrant activists and every day folks are sick and feed up with the violence in Germany, that has been brought by Merkel's open borders and endless waves of migrants.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment