Eric Gajewski Interview, Vatican Catholic Pope Francis Resignation, Archbishop Carlo Vigano

My talk with Eric Gajewski founder of TradCatKnight about Archbishop
Vigano asking for Pope Francis resignation, for covering up for his
pedophile Priests in the Vatican, Catholic Church, we talk about how our
global casino mental asylum system is driving people mad, and how
despair can be transmuted into power.
