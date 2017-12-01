End Of The Global Real Estate Boom - Australia Braces For Impact
Is this it? Is this the top of the real estate bubble? Mike Maloney thinks so, and the signs are everywhere. New York, Sydney, Toronto, London, Los Angeles…the world over, signs of real estate market excess and its resultant stress are emerging. In the Australian real estate market alone, $1.7 trillion in interest-only subprime loans have allowed a nation of borrowers to “buy” houses well beyond their means. Over the next 4 years, $500B-worth of these ticking time bombs come due, and are set to trigger a wave of defaults. This is just one example of the crazy eye-popping madness that has come to permeate world real estate markets. Join Mike as he explores what may well be the beginning of the end for the largest real estate bubble of all time.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment