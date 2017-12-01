Elon Musk Believes We Live In Simulated Reality
We are real humans under attack by a computer program that has Neurology integrated for human command and control. Aka Mastering the Human Domain. Neurology has been weaponized. The simulator just executes the software human command & control for realistic moves and speech. Called computer to human interface. Real Neurology is DISRUPTED to use computer version. We've been JADE Helmed Asymmetric neural warfare. Ps. God says 1st, last, always.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment