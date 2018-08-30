Danielle DiMartino Booth - Gold is the Ultimate Hiding Place
Former Fed insider Danielle DiMartino Booth says the simple way to protect yourself is get out of debt. You can also do what the wealthy are doing. DiMartino Booth says, “I am no gold bug, but I can tell you gold is the ultimate hiding place. It is the ultimate place to hide when financial markets are disrupted because when financial markets are disrupted, all of them react in tandem. All of that hooey that you need to have a diversified portfolio, all of that falls apart with one exception, and that would be precious metals.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Danielle DiMartino Booth, the best-selling author of “Fed Up” and the founder of QuillIntelligence.com.
