Central Bankers Are Desperate,First Test Case In The US Ready
The real estate market is declining rapidly, when the Fed raises rates again in Sept the housing market will implode. This will kick off a chain reaction and will hit other industries. The central banks (Fed) have been preparing to have out cash to keep the public happy as the system crashed. The central bankers are using Chicago as a test case for Universal Basic Income. They know their system is breaking down and they are going to do whatever they can to keep the public happy so they are not blamed.
