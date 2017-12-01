Brett Kavanaugh Testimony: Final Thoughts

Approximately 24-hours after Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh gave his Senate Judiciary Committee testimony against the unsubstantiated accusations made by Northern California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford - Stefan Molyneux has his final thoughts on the proceedings.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment