BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr Sends EPIC Warning To Google Execs After What He Just Found

Donald Trump Jr may have just discovered the smoking gun. The Holy Grail. The missing link that conservatives have been looking for to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that unchecked algorithms are suppressing conservative voices in the lead up to the midterm elections in an effort to DIRECTLY influence or , meddle if you will, in the 2018 election.
