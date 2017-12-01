Australia's Deadliest Soldier: The Killer Commando
Paul Cale was a member of the Second Commando Regiment: an elite branch of the Australian Defence Force who suffered more casualties than any other military unit through several tours of Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2013 he made headlines when he stormed an enemy compound and strangled a Taliban leader to death. The act earned him the nickname Killer Commando, and he became known as Australia’s Toughest Soldier. In the years since his service, Paul has developed a new instinctive model for close quarter warfare titled Integrated Close Combat, a method that has been adopted by elite special forces around the world.
