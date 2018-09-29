An Empire Crumbles to Dust

Rome, soon coming to an economy near you.....
What If Your Blue Chip Shares Became A Penny Stock? This is the Decaying Economy.
...if you're "Not Allowed" to invest in low cost stocks, you are forced into the overinflated bubbelicious stocks...low cost has the POTENTIAL for GREAT gains...overpriced stocks can only go DOWN! WHO are they REALLY protecting? If your bank says put your money here... DON'T! Look at where the bank is investing
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment