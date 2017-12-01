Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Alex Jones is Crumbling Before Our Eyes







This makes me sad for Alex, he could have went down as a hero. He even told the truth here "Israel did 9/11, not just anti-muslim, but a plot to take over the world system and put bad guys in charge" then outs himself by calling people who point out his protection of {them} Nazis. "I'm a dead Man" wtf?! I hope Alex Jones has a chance to come clean, tell the truth before he becomes expendable, censorship, stock market highs, war drills, things are weirder than ever, prepare accordingly family!﻿




