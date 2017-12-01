A Revolution is coming… Harry Dent

In today’s update, Harry talks about the information revolution that
began in the early 2000s. If we have learned anything from the power of
networks, it’s that the bottom-up approach is far superior to the
bureaucratic top-down one. But because politicians still follow this
failed approach, it’s no wonder that they can never get anything done.
But Harry believes a revolution is coming…
