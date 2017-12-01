Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

A Revolution is coming… Harry Dent





 In today’s update, Harry talks about the information revolution that began in the early 2000s. If we have learned anything from the power of networks, it’s that the bottom-up approach is far superior to the bureaucratic top-down one. But because politicians still follow this failed approach, it’s no wonder that they can never get anything done. But Harry believes a revolution is coming…











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
