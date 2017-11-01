Why the world is worried about Turkey
-- Erdogan as important to Turkey as Ataturk, and trying to shape it in his own image as significantly as Ataturk did decades ago. -- They’re at the opposite ends of the spectrum in their beliefs: Ataturk was a militant secularist, Erdogan a committed Islamist -- Erdogan’s rise shows arc of Turkish history, from democracy to an ever more theocratic authoritarian state -- This all matters because a more religious version of Vladimir Putin is now at the helm of the biggest, richest and most militarily powerful US ally in the region.
Posted by Bob Chapman
