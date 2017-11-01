Why is it so hot?
Temperatures in Europe are soaring close to their highest ever. 48 degrees Celsius is the current record, set in the Greek capital Athens back in 1977. This weekend's continental heatwave is expected to smash the all-time high. Hot air from Africa's baking Spain and Portugal in the Iberian peninsula. Record-breaking temperatures have been recorded in eight Portuguese towns - and there's a widespread red alert for wildfires. In Spain, heat stroke killed at least three men. Heatwave warnings have been issued in 41 of the 50 Spanish provinces where temperatures are expected to soar to 44 degrees. The scorching temperatures show no sign of falling. So, apart from climate change, what's the cause?
Posted by Bob Chapman
