Why is the DOLLAR the World's RESERVE CURRENCY?
You’ve heard this a thousand times: the American dollar is the World’s reserve currency, the hegemonic currency in the planet. However, what does it really mean that the dollar is the hegemonic currency? I mean… how does the United States benefit from having a currency that is been used for the international trade? Is it really that important? Really? And the most important thing of all… Could the American Dollar loose its status? Could it be replaced by other currencies like the EURO or the Chinese YUAN?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment