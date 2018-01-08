Why The Government Can't Win Against 3D Printing

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest
breaking news on the latest government fight that they cannot win over
3D Printing. We, of course, go over Senator Blumenthal's comments,
Obama's justice department the decision made by Trump's admin regarding
Cody Wilson of Defense Distributed. Later on, we go over Trump's
strategy, Kohn Bolton, Kim Kardashian, Jim Acosta of CNN and a lot more.
