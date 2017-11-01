Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

What's Life is actually like in North Korea by Korean Defectors


What North Korean Defectors Think Of North Korea





While 12-year-olds in South Korea are bored in school, 12-year-olds in North Korea attend public executions and witness a person being shot dead. And the capitals of the two countries are two hours away from each other by car. Yes.. This is the world we live in.﻿












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...