After Oil Wars now Come Water Wars
If you think the oil wars are bad, wait until the water wars start
A City Without Water: This year Cape Town has come dangerously close to running out of water – the first major city to do so. Efforts to reduce water usage have doubled – but will this be enough to stave off 'Day Zero'?
Three years of drought have forced Cape Town to employ stringent water rationing. A water restriction of 50 litres a day was introduced in February, and residents are already struggling: “We’ve actually learned that getting water…that’s a privilege.”, Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson is concerned about the potential consequences of 'Day Zero': “We understand the risk of social unrest in [these] circumstances.”
