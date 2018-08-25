WHAT THEY DO NOT TELL YOU ABOUT CHARLES DARWIN - Enzo Pennetta
From Thomas Robert Malthus' population dynamics theories to the survival of the fittest by Darwinian evolutionism. From eugenics to Aldous Huxley's Brave New World. From the Royal and the Fabian Society to the role of NGOs in the "color revolutions." Behind this promethean meta-narrative that made technique and freedom a unique concept, hides the onset of a powerful mechanism of domain and social control. Charles Darwin's anthropological model is perfect for neoliberalism. It has indeed, over centuries, risen his theory up to an incontestable fact, despite the doubts of the very same authors. This is the story of how Darwin was thrown in the middle of a match he did not aim to play. And how and why we were taught to venerate competition as the only paradigm of interpretation of life, overshadowing the true biological engagement rule, the winning strategy that every living creature enacts as its first natural choice: cooperation. Claudio Messora (aka Byoblu) interviews Enzo Pennetta, biologist, teacher of natural sciences and essayist, during the first contribution of the new season of "hunting ideas" 2017/18.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment