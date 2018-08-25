What Remote Viewers Saw Whilst Looking For Aliens is Truly Astounding
An interesting side note to this psychic spying project is that many remote viewers have made discoveries regarding UFOs and extraterrestrials. Jim Marrs shows us some of the amazing findings that top remote viewers have recovered. The US has muddied the waters surrounding remote viewing because of their ability to target and describe UFO's. They have admitted using it to spy on the Soviets but there's more to it than that. Often, on the occasions when searches were made for Soviet high-performance aircraft, they found technology that was not from any terrestrial source. The locating of UFOs by remote viewers is one of the US government's biggest secrets.
Bob Chapman
