Vikings Rising: How Leftists Created Their Worst Enemy - Walter T. Richmond
Col. Walter T. Richmond is the penname of the author of Hasta la Vista Europe and Vikings Rising. After graduating basic and officer training at the top of his class, and serving in a variety of emergency, law enforcement, and disaster response capacities, Richmond was commissioned a colonel in the 1990s. He then left uniformed services and worked in various television, radio, communications, and media-related fields. He returns to discuss his latest book, Vikings Rising: How Intolerant Leftists, Violent Commies, Liars, Psychopaths, Fake Newsers, and other Darlings of the Main Stream Media Unleashed a Movement.
Posted by Bob Chapman
