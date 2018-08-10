Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Venezuela keeps on Printing More Money


Venezuela: New currency fails to curb hyperinflation
A newly printed currency has done little to stop hyperinflation in Venezuela. Businesses are closed, as they attempt to work out what to charge for goods, after the currency was devalued by 95 percent over the weekend. And the price of goods available for sale are already going up.













