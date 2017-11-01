Turkey crisis: Erdogan vows to boycott US electronics
After days of heavy losses, the Turkish lira recovered some ground on Tuesday. But the row between Turkey and the United States seems to be escalating. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has now called for a boycott of American electronic products, in response to what he says is an economic attack on his country. On Friday, Washington imposed new sanctions in response to the detention of an American pastor. The Turkish lira has fallen more than 40 percent against the US dollar this year.
Posted by Bob Chapman
