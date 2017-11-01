Lawrence: President Donald Trump’s ‘Worst Week’ As Top Allies Talk To Feds
In one week, it was reported that three top Trump allies started cooperating with federal prosecutors and, for the first time, impeachment became a talking point on both sides of the aisle. Plus, a Manafort juror and Trump supporter warns Trump not to pardon Manafort.
