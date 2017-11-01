Trump Dares to Notice South Africa

American media are appalled that President Trump is concerned about
South African land seizures and murders of white farmers. From the New
York Times on down, this is a "white supremacist story line" or
"channeling Stormfront." What the president said is true, but if
"racists" also say it, it is immoral to repeat it.
