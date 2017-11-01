Trump creates Space Force against The Moscow-Beijing Axis
After making it the heart of their military strategy in the 1980s, the United States abandoned space to Russia and China. A sky that Donald Trump intends to reclaim, with the creation of a special branch within the US military.
Star Wars, episode 2. In 1983, Ronald Reagan launched the strategic defense initiative, aimed at deploying dozens of satellites to take down Soviet missiles in flight before they reach their goal. And put on the knees the USSR. Thirty-five years later, Donald Trump wants to create the "Space Force". Only that the military-strategic balance of power has meanwhile reversed. It is now for the United States to regain supremacy undermined by the Chinese and Russians.
In the 1980s, the Americans won the Race to the Moon and dominated the space with their four space shuttles. Today, they are unable to send a man into orbit and have to hire the Russians to reach the International Space Station. And they fear that their civilian and military satellites could be threatened by Russian and Chinese missiles, or fall victims of North Korean or Iranian cyberattacks. Space became the Achilles heel of the military-industrial complex, part of the arms race.
Vice President Mike Pence announced plans for the creation of a Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. military on Aug. 9.
'We must have American dominance in space'
That's why Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, who has taken up the subject of reclaiming space, announced the creation by 2020 of a sixth armed wing dedicated to space. It would rub shoulders with the army, the Navy (US Navy), the Marine Corps, the Coast Guard and the Air Force, the last autonomous force to have been created in 1947. Currently, it is the Air Force which oversees the bulk of US military forces allocated to space. Dominated by the pilots, it is accused of not devoting enough resources and energy, while the threat is increasing.
For years, countries like Russia to China, through Iran and North Korea, have built weapons to block, blind or disable our navigation satellites ...
So let's borrow billions of dollars from China to build a Space Force to....dominate China from space! Whatta a "genius."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment