This Is How Trade Wars Can Lead To Shooting Wars

Tariffs are tools to renegotiate. We've already been in a trade War, we just haven't been fighting it. Now we are. Didn't hear you complaining about tariffs slapped on us by other countries. I wonder why that is? This is how the global elite treats us. Accept these economic schemes that benefit the globalists, or we'll send your husbands, brothers, and sons to die on the battlefield.
