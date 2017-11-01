China's New Silk Road

China thinks big , plans long , and gets the job done . Well done China .
A modern trade route between Asia and Europe is under construction. The
gigantic project is the brainchild of Chinese president Xi Jinping.
The New Silk Road is one of the most ambitious undertakings by far to be
put forward by the Chinese president Xi Jinping. 10,000 kilometers of
road, a railway line and a shipping route are to run from western China
to Europe via Kazakhstan, the Urals and Moscow. Since the start of the
21st century China has become the most important export nation on the
global stage. But in light of increasing tensions in the South China Sea
and the threat from North Korea, it’s becoming more and more important
for China to open up alternative trade routes. As a result the country
has turned its gaze westward, to central Asia with its many resources
and to Europe, which is still its most important trading partner. The
construction of the road with the parallel railway line has already
begun in Chongqing, a megacity in the country’s interior that’s just one
example of the economic boom of the past thirty years. The products
made here will, it’s hoped, reach European customers effortlessly in a
few years’ time. But it’s not just China’s exporters who hope to benefit
from this infrastructure project. Rural regions in the west of the
country should also see a boost. There’s the province of Xinjiang for
example, which has seen little of the economic growth of recent years.
But China’s ambitions go beyond its national borders. The planned New
Silk Road runs past rich oil fields as it goes through Kazakhstan. The
extraction of oil is to be ramped up, thereby securing China’s growing
need for energy. By extending the route all the way to the edge of the
Urals, Beijing can get all the way to Russia. But it’s not certain
whether the former big brother will welcome the expansion of China’s
sphere of influence all the way to central Asia and Europe. In the form
of a geopolitical road movie, this documentary looks at the far-reaching
shifts in the Eurasian power balance. Sooner or later the Europeans
will have to take a stance on China’s new ‘soft imperialism’.
