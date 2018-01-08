The Transformation of Ireland - Immigration, Asylum and Demographics
How does a story about a small town, rejecting the creation of an asylum seeker accommodation centre in their locale, reflect a bigger a tale about immigration, demographics and political failure in Ireland, Europe and the west as a whole? LET'S FIND OUT. This video discusses Ireland's rapidly changing society, the divide between the political classes and the public on the issue, and how all of that fits into the broader migrant and demographic crises in Europe.
