The Take Down of Alex Jones- Why This Is a Big Issue
they shouldn't have the right to silence conservative voices. Only thing I disagree with you on is that they started with the big names. No, they started with the little names. First it was us commenters who would get shadow banned and outright banned for comments that offended. I was first shadowbanned on Twitter for just generally being too conservate then outright banned when I debunked a claim about how wonderful Norway's socialized medicine is. I broke no rules. (Though, as you point out, hate speech is vague enough to include anything they want it to.) Likewise banned on FB when I dared question my Governor, Andrew Cuomo on his proclamation that our state is now a sanctuary state. (He was too smart to use that word but did in other terms saying that illegal aliens and refugees are welcomed in New York.) So, no, we've been getting banned, shadowbanned, downgraded etc. long before Alex Jones, Diamond and Silk and Tommy Robinson. They got away with censoring us and are now going after the big names.
Posted by Bob Chapman
