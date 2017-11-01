The Next American Revolution | Candace Owens and Stefan Molyneux
Candace Owens is the Spokeswoman and Communications Director for Turning
Point USA – a non-profit organization with the mission is to identify,
educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of
fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment