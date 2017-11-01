THE MICHAEL COHEN SCANDAL

The mainstream media is openly celebrating the legal downfall of President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his former lawyer Michael Cohen - in hopes that this will 'finally' take down the President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the Michael Cohen allegations, the impact this could have on President Donald Trump, and what this means for the rule of law moving forward.
