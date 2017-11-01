The Great Arcanum - The Secret of Secrets
The Great Arcanum - The Secret of Secrets
At the heart of every great mystical and religious tradition persists a secret, universal truth – The Great Arcanum (a great deep secret; mystery).
Throughout history it has been expressly forbidden to reveal the secrets of The Great Arcanum to the public for it was a heresy (person who practiced or had knowledge of Hermetics.
Thus its mysteries have remained a hidden legacy, veiled behind mystical stories and the worlds inheritance of art and literature…
For all to admire, some to imitate, but few to understand.
Hidden in the silent faces of Egyptian monuments, under the gaze of the Vedic Gods, between the lines of the old books of Alchemy, and tantalizing us from the mist of the Aztecs and Mayans. The essence of the secret doctrine has always been there.
Throughout the history of humanity, only a select few were initiated into the mysteries of this great universal truth, and those few guided the rest of humanity, and gave them the outwards symbols of that truth as guidance.
For the great Arcanum, the secret of secrets was fiercely protected and offered only to those who have proven there moral purity and trustworthiness. But as humanity entered the dark age, the divine knowledge went underground to survive in isolated areas around the world.
For many centuries the Great Arcanum has been beckoning to humanity, from behind the stories and myths that veil it. The knowledge it delivers is universal, and applies to all true religions and mystical traditions.
Whether it is the serpent of Adam and Eve, from the Judaeo-Christian tradition, the serpent of the Aztec tradition, the serpent climbing the caduceus of the Greek god Hermes, or the serpents of the Hindu or Buddhist traditions, all these symbols contain the same teachings.
Finally, after centuries of darkness and ignorance, the time has come for this hidden doctrine to be revealed.
The Path
All religions are precious jewels on the golden string of divinity. - Samael Aun Weor
The word Religion derives from the Latin root, meaning Union.
Religion: (Latin religare) meaning Union.
Yoga: (Sanskrit Yug) meaning Union
The word Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit root Yug, which also means Union.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment