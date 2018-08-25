THE HAMMER IS ABOUT TO DROP -- Liz Crokin

Investigative journalist Liz Crokin joins me to discuss the latest
breaking news including the accusation that Bill Clinton raped a young
boy who is now 26-years old, and the investigator who broke the story is
now dead. Liz firmly believes that all of the pieces of the puzzle are
falling into place so that Hillary Clinton will be arrested before
November 11th of this year.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment