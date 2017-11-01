The Economic System Needs To End, They Are Afraid To Push The Red Button:Bix Weir
What has been really the worst is how regulators are paid off and part of the system to where there is no rule of law regarding the markets. That has allowed bankers like Dimon to become billionaires just by being insiders. It has allowed our country to have its wealth stolen by Goldman Sachs and other insiders. It has basically bankrupted our nation and allowed criminals to control and run the entire show at our expense.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment