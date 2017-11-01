Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Russian Fleet Rushes To Arctic Over Fears US May Have Started War With Unknown Alien Species









Anti-Gravitics relies upon creating a self perpetuating vacuum bubble combined with electrostatic forces, manipulate the vacuum bubble using precise control of moments of inertia created by a device in the center of the vessel a massive gyroscopic omnidirectional force mechanism. for omnidirectional guidance and control. Maybe they have created Micro Fusion Power﻿











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)