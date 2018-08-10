Robert Kiyosaki : TRUMP IS SMART (ABOUT TAXES)

Why are Americans so ignorant about taxes? Why is debt a four-letter
word? Robert speaks with his personal tax advisor & real estate
advisor and makes a compelling case that true wealth can only be
achieved by understanding taxes and debt. Robert also offers valuable
advice for those wishing to achieve education on taxes and debt.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment