Record Breaker! Raging Mendocino Complex Fire Becomes Largest In California's History
The raging Mendocino Complex fire has officially become the largest wildfire in California's history, authorities have confirmed. Firefighters continue to battle the blaze, which is currently only 30 percent contained. “We broke the record,” Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said. “That’s one of those records you don’t want to see.” The Ranch and River fires that make up the Mendocino Complex wildfire had grown to 283,800 acres by Monday evening, Cal Fire said in their latest update. Some 3,908 firefighters, 441 fire engines, and 15 aircraft continue to battle the flames.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment