Radio station hosting Infowars shut down & fined for ‘operating without license’

US broadcasting watchdog has shut down the flagship radio station of controversial right-wing personality Alex Jones & his show Infowars. The Federal Communications Commission has since filed a complaint with the Justice Department against Texas-based Liberty Radio for 'unlicensed operating.'
