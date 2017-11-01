Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Radio station hosting Infowars shut down & fined for ‘operating without license’

 US broadcasting watchdog has shut down the flagship radio station of controversial right-wing personality Alex Jones & his show Infowars. The Federal Communications Commission has since filed a complaint with the Justice Department against Texas-based Liberty Radio for 'unlicensed operating.'

















