Media False Flag Imminent!
A credible intelligence source reached out to Infowars reporter Millie Weaver prior to Infowars and Alex Jones being purged from social media platforms. Its was to warn Infowars and Alex Jones they were being used as pawns in what could be a big false flag event. This potential attack could be used to limit free speech online and implement a mandatory government ID program for people to gain access the internet and social media. When comparing this source's information with other sources, its clear the stakes are high for a staged terror attack to influence the 2018 midterm elections.
Posted by Bob Chapman
