Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

#Qanon - Another Debunking of Lee Stranahan "proof" of Fake Q








Lee may be trying to get a new audience because everyone else has kicked butt. His shows go on so long with his slow message. He may be trying to be a nonconformist for those who believe in “Q” or those on the fence. “ Re-tweet this puppy “











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)