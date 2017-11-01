Problem Reaction Solution: Internet Censorship Edition
Don't be an idiot! The government is NOT going to be the neutral
arbiters of the internet and the big tech companies are NOT monopolies
unless YOU forfeit your responsibility and use their controlled
platforms. The answers to the social media crackdown are already here
and it is your choice whether the alternatives that already exist thrive
or die. It's up to you. Choose wisely.
