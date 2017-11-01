Max Keiser : Hyperbitcoinization

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the historic first attempt at a (failed) national cryptocurrency and why it is likely to lead to further hyperbitcoinization. In the second half, Max interviews Tone Vays about why he taunts the ‘when lambo?’ crowd with his pessimistic price forecasts for bitcoin. They also discuss futures markets and institutional money in crypto.
