Many Historical Atrocities... Were Rituals - James Perloff
James Perloff, author of 'Truth is a Lonely Warrior' and many other excellent books joins me to discuss a couple of historical events that were not only atrocities, they were also sacrificial rituals. As we approach the 17th anniversary of 9/11, the question needs to be asked: How many other horrific events throughout history were also ritual sacrifices?
