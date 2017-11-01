Let's All Move to Taxlandia! - #PropagandaWatch

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 So how much taxation is too much? And how much is too little? And how much is juuuuuust right? Don't worry if you don't know, the European Union is here to educate you (and your children) on the right answer to these questions with their latest propaganda indoctrination "game," Taxlandia! Happy gaming!












