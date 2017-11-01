Let's All Move to Taxlandia! - #PropagandaWatch

So how much taxation is too much? And how much is too little? And how
much is juuuuuust right? Don't worry if you don't know, the European
Union is here to educate you (and your children) on the right answer to
these questions with their latest propaganda indoctrination "game,"
Taxlandia! Happy gaming!
